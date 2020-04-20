Telemedicine helpline receives 8,243 calls in 4 days

Dr. YSR Telemedicine programme has evoked a good response across the State as 8,243 people have made calls seeking medical advice in just four days. Of them, 4,732 have availed of medical assistance from doctors, a press note issued by the authorities said here on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the initiative in order to provide medical assistance to the people. As of now, 286 doctors have registered themselves for the initiative.

People need to give a missed call to helpline number 14410 and the doctors on board will reach out the callers through voice or video calls.

During the lockdown, telemedicine services have come in handy for people including the asymptomatic patients of COVID-19.

People with COVID symptoms or those suffering from other ailments will get prescription and healthcare staff will deliver medicines at their doorstep. The services are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., said the release.