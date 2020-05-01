Andhra Pradesh

Tele-medicine introduced in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

The Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district administrations have launched the tele-medicine system to help patients have consultation with doctors and get medicines easily.

It is expected to be a boon for patients. Many private doctors stopped practice with the fear of coronavirus and stringent lockdown norms.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal said that patients should give a missed call to 14410 to get the tele-medicine facility. He said that the government would ensure home delivery of medicines in case of emergency.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas said that the patients in rural areas would benefit a lot from the tele-medicine service. He urged people to contract 9490576658 for the facility in Srikakulam district.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
