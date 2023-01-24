HamberMenu
‘Tele Manas’ launched to address mental health issues

People in distress can dial toll-free numbers 14416 or 1800 8911 4416 for counselling

January 24, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has initiated ‘Tele Manas’, a teleconsultation service, to address mental health issues.

Health and Family Welfare commissioner J. Nivas, in a release, said that mental health teleconsultation services could be availed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily by dialling toll-free numbers 14416 or 1800 8911 4416.

He said experienced counsellors would be available for tele consultation and those in need would be advised on mental health issues such as suicidal tendencies.

He asked the public to make use of the teleconsultation service without any hesitation. He said callers could also get their doubts about mental health issues clarified.

