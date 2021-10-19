Tele-consultation services provided to 12 lakh people

The ‘104’ COVID-19 Call Centre has so far reached out to a record number of 11.9 lakh people and offered tele-consultation services since May this year.

The call centre, with 5,546 doctors including 1,146 specialists, made 11,90,789 calls during the past five months, according to a release by the ‘104’ Call Centre in-charge Babu A.

More than 8.5 lakh calls were made to people who were put under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 infection. Calls were also made to people in vulnerable areas as part of the fever surveys to identify people with COVID-19 symptoms. Virtual triaging was carried out through tele-consultation after which people were advised to undergo COVID-19 tests, home isolation, quarantine and others.

On the other hand, the number of calls received by the call centre from the public crossed the 6 lakh-mark and reached 6,01,410. Of them, 2.60 lakh calls were made by people seeking general information about COVID-19 and 1.12 persons called to get tested. About 97,000 persons called for hospital admission and 87,455 people called to know their COVID-19 test results. More than 333 staff members including 27 doctors are working with the call centre round the clock.

