Telangana youth, parents held for ‘kidnapping’ minor from Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 13, 2024 09:12 pm IST - DWARAKA TIRUMALA

The accused, who met the girl on social media, convinced her for marriage and took her to his native village in Nizamabad district of Telangana, say police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The police arrested a youth and his parents on charges of kidnapping a minor girl hailing from Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district on September 13 (Friday) on the pretext of marriage.

The main accused, identified as Gandikota Dasarath hailing from Jakranpalli village Nizamabad district of Telangana met the 14-year-old girl on social media. He allegedly pretended to have fallen in love with the girl and promised to marry her.

“Dasrath lost his legs in a road accident four years ago. But he never told about it to the girl. He convinced the minor and her parents for the marriage to be solemnised at his native village in Telangana,” Eluru Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore said.

The accused came to Dwaraka Tirumala in a rented car on August 11 and took the girl away to his house in Nizamabad district, said Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Sravan Kumar.

Acting on a complaint, the police formed a special team headed by Bhimadole CI Joseph Wilson, and arrested the accused from his native village in Telangana, the DSP said.

“The girl is studying in the ninth class. She has been in contact with the accused for the last two months. We rescued her. Three more accused in the case will be arrested soon,” said Dwaraka Tirumala SI T. Sudhir.

The accused were brought to Eluru district and produced before the court which sent them on judicial remand, the SP added.

