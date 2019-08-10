TS wants KRMB office retained in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has made a formal request for the retention of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office in Hyderabad. The Board Chairman, R.K. Gupta, however, said the issue would be taken to the notice of the Union Water Resources Ministry for a “final decision”.

The issue came up for discussion at the 10th KRMB meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Apex Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Water Users’ Association has been demanding that the Board shift its office to Amaravati in accordance to the A.P. Reorganisation Act. The issue was a bone of contention between the two States as the representatives of Telangana in the Board had been opposing it from the outset.

With improvement in the relations between the two States, Telangana has formally requested the Board to retain the office in Hyderabad itself. The Board at the end of the meeting announced that 66 tmcft had been allotted to Andhra Pradesh and 34 tmcft for Telangana. The issue of fixing of telemeters at various points on the Krishna were also discussed in a cordial atmosphere, sources said.

Cross walls issue

The Andhra Pradesh government reportedly requested the KRMB to remove cross walls constructed at kilometres 73.328, 83.515 and 94.699 of the 21st Main Branch Canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal before releasing of water to Andhra Pradesh.

In the 8th Board meeting, it was decided that the issue of the cross walls in the 21st Main Branch Canal of the NSLC would be entrusted to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for a detailed study and its recommendations. A.P. already furnished details of the cross walls but there was no progress till now.