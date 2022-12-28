ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana violating agreements for sharing water of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister tells Union Minister 

December 28, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh is unable to meet the irritation and drinking water needs of Rayalaseema and undivided Prakasam and Nellore districts, due to the violations by the neighbouring State, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

V. Raghavendra

Telangana is constructing Palamuru-Rangareddy lift and Dindi projects without the mandatory environmental clearances, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has complained to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav that Telangana is violating all agreements and operational protocols pertaining to sharing of waters of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP).

He accused Telangana of acting unilaterally, despite the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) clearly laying down the guidelines for drawing water for the purpose of irrigation and generating power which, he insisted, was depriving Andhra Pradesh of its rightful share of the Krishna water.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Telangana was generating power even when the water level of the Srisailam reservoir was below the minimum drawdown level of 834 feet, without placing an indent for it with the KRMB.

Besides, Telangana released water to the NSP and Krishna deltas without a requirement for the same. It was not cooperating with Andhra Pradesh in maintaining a minimum level in Srisailam reservoir.

All of these issues were taken to the Central government’s notice earlier, the Chief Minister told Mr. Yadav, and sought his intervention for an amicable settlement of the disputes.

He pointed out that the full-fledged release of water from Pothireddypadu head regulator was not possible without Srisailam reservoir having a minimum storage of 881 feet. Due to the violation by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh was unable to meet the irritation and drinking water needs of Rayalaseema and the undivided Prakasam and Nellore districts, in addition to facing a major constraint in supplying drinking water to Chennai city.

Further, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the Union Minister that Telangana was constructing Palamuru-Rangareddy lift and Dindi projects without the mandatory Environmental Clearances (EC). The consequence was that Andhra Pradesh was unable to draw its share of water and it was left with no option except constructing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), he pointed out.

The RLIS enables Andhra Pradesh to release 3 tmc ft of water daily to Telugu Ganga, Srisailam right bank canal and Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi projects. Keeping in view its (RLIS) importance for Andhra Pradesh, the Centre should issue the environmental clearances at the earliest by taking into consideration the proposals that were already submitted.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also requested Mr. Yadav to accord ECs to Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu ports which were prioritised along with the under-construction Ramayapatnam port, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power (PSHP) projects being set up at upper Sileru (1,350 MW), Gandikota (1,000 MW) and lower Sileru (230 MW) in addition to some other smaller ones at the earliest.

