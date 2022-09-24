Telangana stands as a role model in the country, says KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that urban development is witnessing in qualitative direction and Telangana stood as a role model in the country from the reforms brought into force in the self rule in the State.

Mr. KCR said that clinching 16 honours by Urban Local Bodies in Swatchh Sarvekshan 2022 awards , announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, was a reflection of the efforts put by the Telangana government for urban development.

He recalled that Telangana had won 13 awards in various categories under Grameen Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Chief Minister said the new Municipal Act, brought by the State government, aimed at comprehensive urban development, and slew of Pattana Pragati programmes in a phased manner yielded positive results.

He said qualitative development was possible in urban bodies through the improvement of civic infrastructure, sanitation, establishment of urban green forests, increasing green cover, set up of nurseries, efforts for ODFs and other development programmes.

Mr. KCR congratulated State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, senior officers and staff of the department and the public representatives at all levels for executing urban development programmes efficiently to make Telangana a role model in the country.