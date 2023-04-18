Telangana possesses glorious heritage: KCR

April 18, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the land of Telangana possessed a glorious heritage of every epoch, from the time of the primitive man to the modern era.

He was speaking on the historical importance of the State on the occasion of World Heritage Day. The emergence of Asmaka Mahajanpatham, one of the 16 Mahajanpaths in ancient India, signified the great age and pride of Telangana region, and the regimes from Satavahana dynasty to Asaf Jahi enriched Telangana.

The diverse architectural styles, sculptures, armoury, jewellery, cave paintings, toys, buildings, cultural traditions, customs, languages, literature and arts were the heritage wealth of Telangana state. Ancient paintings found in Pandavula Gutta in today’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district were evidence of the existence of human beings on Telangana region 45,000 years ago.

Jain and Buddhist monasteries, Ramappa Temple, Veyistambhala Gudi (1,000 pillars temple), Orugallu fort, Bhuvanagiri fort, Golconda fort, Pandavula Gutta, Padmakshi Gutta, Medak Church, Mecca Masjid, Charminar and many other great buildings and natural structures displayed the glorious history, diversity and uniqueness of Telangana.

The inclusion of the famous Ramappa temple in Palampeta village of Mulugu district, built during the Kakatiya period, in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites was a matter of pride for the people of Telangana and the rest of the country.

Telangana’s rich heritage achieved many national and international awards such as UNESCO Asia-Pacific Cultural Heritage Conservation Award for Domakonda fort and UNESCO Award for Metlabavi (stepwell) in Qutubshahi Tombs complex.

As part of conserving heritage assets, the State government was carrying out repairs and development works at many historical buildings and ancient structures. The government recently restored six stepwells, including the 300-year-old Bansilal Peta stepwell, and more would be identified and revived in the coming days .

The Chief Minister said the government was doing its best to revive and preserve Telangana’s heritage, which, he said, was neglected in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. The CM appreciated the efforts of the State Department of Archeology and Cultural Tourism in this regard and commended the voluntary efforts of Telangana historians and intellectuals in the preservation of Telangana’s heritage. He hoped that Telangana residents would increase their participation in the preservation of the State’s history.