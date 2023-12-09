HamberMenu
Telangana MLA demands White Paper on expenditure by previous government

December 09, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Congress MLA from Chennur in Telangana G. Vivekananda on Saturday demanded a White Paper on expenditure by that State’s previous governments led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Public money was spent on political activities in other States, and only the Kalvakuntla family seemed to have benefited from such spendings, he alleged while speaking to media persons here.

Hundreds of crores of rupees were misused in Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram projects, he alleged and added that he had already appealed to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy regarding the dire need of bringing out a White Paper on the funds spent.

It was unfortunate that a State, which had a surplus budget, now faced paucity of funds. Unemployment was at its peak and employees were not paid their salaries in time. The people of that State were given neither the double bedrooms nor the three acres of farmland as promised by the previous government, he alleged, adding that it was business that was carried out on the outskirts of Hyderabad under the guise of Dharani portal.

