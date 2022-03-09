Telangana HC to hear maintainability of plea on A.P. CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s asset cases

Telangana High Court will hear contentions on the maintainability of a PIL petition filed by YSRCP rebel MP K. Ragh Ramakrishna Raj seeking deeper investigation into the disproportionate assets cases relating to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili instructed the HC Registry to allot a number to the petition, overruling the objections raised by the latter on the maintainability of the petition. The petition was filed by Mr. Raju in July 2021.

It was not listed since the Registry raised certain objections over it. Mr. Raju stated that some aspects of the cases registered by the CBI required to be investigated further to ascertain facts. On Tuesday, the bench said it would take a call on the maintainability of the petition after hearing all the parties concerned.