Telangana HC issues interim stay order on searches in Margadarshi Chits

December 16, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Telangana on Friday issued an interim stay order on the searches in Margadarshi Corporate Office, located at Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Registrations and Stamps Department, Andhra Pradesh, were carrying out searches on the Margadarshi Corporate Office, Fateh Maidan Road, Hyderabad, under Section 82 of the Chit Fund Act, 1982.

Based on the search warrant issued by the District Registrar, Vijayawada, of NTR District, the officers were conducting searches to seize the details of the name of the subscribers, their Aadhar, phone and other details, since December 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the petitioner contended that the search was illegal and with mala fide intention, and violation of Articles 14,19 and 21 of the Constitution. The warrant was valid for three days, advocate for the petitioner argued.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the Telangana High Court has issued an interim stay on the searches for a week, and posted the matter to December 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US