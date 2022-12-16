Telangana HC issues interim stay order on searches in Margadarshi Chits

December 16, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The High Court of Telangana on Friday issued an interim stay order on the searches in Margadarshi Corporate Office, located at Hyderabad.

Officials of the Registrations and Stamps Department, Andhra Pradesh, were carrying out searches on the Margadarshi Corporate Office, Fateh Maidan Road, Hyderabad, under Section 82 of the Chit Fund Act, 1982.

Based on the search warrant issued by the District Registrar, Vijayawada, of NTR District, the officers were conducting searches to seize the details of the name of the subscribers, their Aadhar, phone and other details, since December 13.

However, the petitioner contended that the search was illegal and with mala fide intention, and violation of Articles 14,19 and 21 of the Constitution. The warrant was valid for three days, advocate for the petitioner argued.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the Telangana High Court has issued an interim stay on the searches for a week, and posted the matter to December 23.