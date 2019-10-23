Andhra Pradesh

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to worship at Tirumala

TTD additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy receiving the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday arrived at Tirumala as part of her two-day visit to the sacred town.

On her arrival, she was warmly received by TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and other officials.

According to TTD reception authorities, she will pay a visit to the hill temple on Wednesday.

