Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to take part in SRM University-AP convocation on Sept. 2

September 01, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Indian National Science Academy president Ashutosh Sharma will take part in the third convocation of SRM University-AP on September 2.

Prof. Sharma is a renowned academician and researcher par excellence, currently holding an Institute Chair Professorship at IIT Kanpur. He will be conferred with an honorary doctorate for his exemplary service in the field of nanotechnology.

As many as 883 graduates, 13 Ph.D scholars, 17 gold medalists, six silver medalists and two bronze medalists among others will receive their degrees.

Founder Chancellor of SRM T. R. Paarivendhar, pro-chancellor P. Sathyanarayana, vice-chancellor Manoj K. Arora, registrar R. Premkumar and members of the governing body and Board of Management and deans of all schools, faculty and staff of the University will be present on the occasion.

