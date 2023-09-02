Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan offers special pujas atop Indrakeeladri

September 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday offered special pujas at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devastanam on Saturday.

Devastanam chairman Karnati Rambabu, Executive Officer D. Bramaramba and other officers gave a traditional welcome to the Governor atop Indrakeeladri. She offered special pujas to the deity, and the temple priests offered ‘teertha prasadams’ to Dr. Tamilisai.

ISRO scientists hailed

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said she prayed for the success of Aditya L1 mission, which was launched from Sriharikota on Saturday, and praised the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Later, Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu, Protocol Director Vijay Kumar and other officers met the Governor at Gannavaram Airport.