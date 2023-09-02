HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan offers special pujas atop Indrakeeladri

September 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday offered special pujas at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devastanam on Saturday.

Devastanam chairman Karnati Rambabu, Executive Officer D. Bramaramba and other officers gave a traditional welcome to the Governor atop Indrakeeladri. She offered special pujas to the deity, and the temple priests offered ‘teertha prasadams’ to Dr. Tamilisai.

ISRO scientists hailed

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said she prayed for the success of Aditya L1 mission, which was launched from Sriharikota on Saturday, and praised the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Later, Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu, Protocol Director Vijay Kumar and other officers met the Governor at Gannavaram Airport.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.