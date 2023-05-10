Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan attributes reason for her absence in two prime programmes to non-invitation

May 10, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan on May 10 offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

On her arrival at the temple, the TTD Executive Officer A. V. Dharma Reddy along with priests accorded a traditional reception and led her into the sanctum sanctorum where she paid obeisances to the presiding deity.

Speaking to media she said that she prayed to the deity for the well-being of the people of both the Telugu States and also appreciated the changes brought in the darshan pattern which she felt were advantageous to the common pilgrims.

When a reporter asked the reason for her non-participation in two prime programmes of the Telangana State government, she quipped and said that she did not receive any invitation.