Telangana Governor prays at Tirumala temple

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.

Ms. Soundararajan reached the town on Saturday night as part of her two-day pilgrimage. She was accorded a traditional welcome at the main temple complex on Sunday morning. She spent 10 minutes in the sanctum sanctorum. TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy presented her a memento and laddu prasadam. The priests showered Vedasirvachanams on her.

SBI donates ₹26.98 lakh

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India (SBI) donated ₹26.98 lakhs for the telecast of dharmic programmes on the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC). SBI Managing Director Challa Srinivasulu Chetty handed over a demand draft for the amount to Mr. Dharma Reddy.

SBI Amaravati Circle CGM Sanjay Sahay, GM Vinitha Bhattacharjee, DGM S. Giridhar, RM S. Satyanarayana and local manager C.H.V.S. Prasad Rao were also present omn the occasion.