Telangana government urged to include 26 castes of north Andhra region in backward classes list

December 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

President of Vizianagaram district Backward Classes Welfare Association Golagani Ramesh Yadav on Sunday asked the Telangana government to immediately include 26 backward classes of north Andhra region in the BCs list as was promised before the election.

Addressing a media conference here, he said many communities such as Koppula Velama, Turpu Kapu, Sistakaranam, Kalinga and Kalinga Komati were removed from BCs list during the KCR regime despite families belonging to those communities living in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts for many decades.

“The youth of those communities are unable to avail of reservation during the counselling of NEET, JEE, civils and other national-level examinations. Inclusion of those castes [in the list] will help them get OBC status,” said Mr. Ramesh Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.