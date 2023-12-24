GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana government urged to include 26 castes in backward classes list

December 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

President of Vizianagaram district Backward Classes Welfare Association Golagani Ramesh Yadav on Sunday asked the Telangana government to include 26 backward classes of north Andhra region in BCs list immediately as was promised before the election.

Addressing a media conference here, he said many communities such as Koppula Velama, Turpu Kapu, Sistakaranam, Kalinga and Kalinga Komati were removed from BCs list during the KCR regime despite families belonging to those communities living in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts for many decades.

“The youth of those communities are unable to avail of reservation during the counselling of NEET, JEE, civils and other national-level examinations. Inclusion of those castes [in the list] will help them get OBC status,” said Mr. Ramesh Yadav.

