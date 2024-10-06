ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana government advisor releases book in Tirupati

Published - October 06, 2024 07:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Srinivasa Raju (third from right), advisor to Government of Telangana, releasing the book ‘Jakkadona’ authored by R.C. Krishnaswamy Raju (far left) in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

A book titled ‘Jakkadona’, authored by noted writer R.C. Krishnaswamy Raju, was released by K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, advisor to Government of Telangana, at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus here on Sunday.

Mr. Srinivasa Raju, who had earlier served as the Joint Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), hailed the work and appreciated the writer for bringing the rural dialect of Chittoor district to light. Mr. Raju saw the need to revive the practice of reading books and inculcate the habit in the younger generation. An alumnus of SVU, he also recalled his student days at the campus. After releasing the book, he handed over the first copy to the varsity’s retired librarian V. Shanmugam.

Meanwhile, Mr. Krishnaswamy Raju called his collection of 21 stories as revolving around the little village named Jakkadona in Chittoor district.

SVU vice-chancellor in-charge Ch. Appa Rao and registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu unravelled the ‘human angle’ in the stories. SVU’s Oriental Research Institute (ORI) director P.C. Venkateswarlu, in his welcome address, appreciated Mr. Raju for writing 450 stories so far, while critic Garikapati Ramesh Babu reviewed the book.

