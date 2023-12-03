ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana election results reflect the aspirations of people there, say Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh 

December 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a joint message posted on X, they have advised the TDP cadre to refrain from belittling the losers, and added that time has come to focus on elections in Andhra Pradesh

V Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son and party’s national general secretary N. Lokesh have said that the outcome of the Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana reflect the aspirations of the people of that State.

“We must respect the people’s judgment,” they said in a joint message posted by the TDP on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on December 3 (Sunday).

The TDP leaders advised the cadres to convey their good wishes to the victorious parties and candidates, and refrain from belittling the losers. They observed that victory and defeat were common in elections.

“We have conducted ourselves in a dignified manner, whether as a ruling party or in the Opposition in the last four decades. Let us respect the decision of the Telangana voters, and focus on the elections in Andhra Pradesh,” they exhorted the party’s rank and file.

