Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s wife Shobha prays at Tirumala temple

October 10, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s wife Shobha coming out of the hill temple after the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s wife K. Shobha on October 10 offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Accompanied by her family members, she took part in the archana,a ritual performed inside the temple during the early hours of the day.

Ms. Shobha who reached the town the previous evening also got her head tonsured, a practice followed by multitude of devotees who generally do it in fulfilment of their prayers.

While the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities facilitated her with darshan and accommodation facilities YSRC Party leader and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy co-ordinated her visit.

Later, she left to Sri Kalahasti, the ancient temple of Lord Shiva situated about forty kilometres from Tirupati to take part in pujas.

CONNECT WITH US