Telangana BJP MLA’s tweet on renaming Guntur’s Jinnah Tower kicks up a row

31 December 2021 11:23 IST

Raja Singh said that the tower should be renamed either after APJ Abdul Kalam or Telugu poet Gurram Jashuva.

Jinnah Tower Centre is the most prominent landmark in the bustling commercial centre in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. It is the only edifice erected in memory of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the country and is one of the few heritage structures in the town.

It was built in 1972 by Lal Jan Basha, grandfather of former MLA and Adviser, Minority Affairs Sk. Ziauddin, in memory of Jinnah following a goodwill visit by his emissary Judaliyaquat Ali Khan. The tower erected on six pillars of cement opens to a tall dome, typical of Mughal architecture.

A tweet by Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh that the tower should be renamed either after APJ Abdul Kalam or Telugu poet Gurram Jashuva has created a commotion. Two other leaders, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veeraju and Y. Satya Kumar, have retweeted the content sparking a protest from the YSRCP.

A delegation of BJP leaders submitted a representation to GMC Commissioner C. Anuradha seeking to rename the tower.

The YSRCP leaders protested the BJP’s move saying it was intended to create communal discord in the city, which was a symbol of peace and communal harmony. Party secretary and MLC Lella Appireddy said that never in the history of the city had such a demand been made and added that the party would lodge a strong protest over the issue.