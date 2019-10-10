Telangana agrees to pay ₹5,600 crore power dues

The Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana met in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the division of assets and other issues arising out of bifurcation.

The Central government categorically made it clear to both the States that the division of assets listed under Schedule IX and X be divided in a time-bound manner.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired the meeting attended by the Chief Secretaries, L.V. Subrahmanaym of Andhra Pradesh and S.K. Joshi of Telangana.

Both the States affirmed that there was no difference of opinion with regard to pending power dues. The Telangana government agreed to pay ₹5,600 crore dues to Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government had borne the expenditure towards guarantees and loans to Telangana with regard to civil supplies for a year. The Telangana government agreed to repay ₹1,700 crore in this regard.

When Andhra Pradesh pointed out that the Union government’s explanation on the division of educational institutions listed under Schedule X was against the Supreme Court judgment, the Union Home Ministry stated that it would take a legal opinion on the issue.

Andhra Pradesh also pointed out that there were lapses in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act with regard to the Singareni Collieries. Responding to it, the Home Ministry said it would examine the issue.

Police promotions

The Union Home Ministry did not agree with the argument put forth by the Government of Telangana that promotions would be given as per the allocations in the Police Department.

The Telangana government argued that there were more number of officers from Andhra Pradesh in the free zone. Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, said that the High Court’s orders in this regard be implemented in toto.

Agreeing with Andhra Pradesh’s argument, the Union Home Ministry asked the Telangana government to prepare seniority list accordingly.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh also argued that the assets in Hyderabad should also be divided. Telangana submitted a list of 68 institutions stating that it had no objection over their bifurcation.