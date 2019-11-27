Andhra Pradesh

Telagas vows to fight for BC status

Telaga Samskshema Sangham district president Pallanta Venkata Ramarao addressing the media conference on Wednesday.

‘Majority of community members are under below poverty line’

Telaga Samskhema Abhyudaya Sangham-Vizianagaram president and senior advocate Pallanta Venkata Ramarao and General Secretary Kola Narayana Rao on Wednesday asked the State government to take immediate steps for the inclusion of Telaga community in backward classes since a majority of them were under below poverty line.

Addressing a media conference here, they urged the government to conduct socio-economic survey to know the pathetic condition of the community which was under BCs list till year 1970. The committee executive body members Elisetti Rammohana Rao, R. Apparao, Antyakula Sankara Rao said that the association would hold a meeting with 30,000 people to chalk out an action plan to achieve the goal. They congratulated Mr. Ramarao for creating a website to oversee social welfare activities, including payment of scholarships to meritorious students.

