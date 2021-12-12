Telaga community to fight for BC status

District Telaga Samkshema Sangham president Pallantla Venkata Ramarao on Sunday said that the community would launch an agitation to step up pressure on the government to include Telagas in the backward classes’ list.

He said that hundreds of students could not get seats and fee reimbursement in the absence of reservation facility.

The association felicitated the public representatives of Telaga, Kapu, Balija and Vontari castes of the North Andhra region.

He alleged that many people with vested interests had been opposing BC reservation to the community although over 90% percent of them were below poverty line. “We will meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain the grievances of the community which enjoyed the BC reservation till 1970s. The plight of the community people will be known when a socio-economic study is done,” he added.

Kapu Corporation director Pushpala Nalini, G.Sigadam ZPTC member Kayala Ramana, Bhamini Mandal Praja Parishad president Thota Santakumari and others explained the pathetic economic condition of many people living in their areas.