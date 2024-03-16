Telaga community leaders stage protest in Vizianagaram seeking MLA and MP tickets

March 16, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Uttarandhra Telaga Sangham president Chanamalla Prasada Rao and others staged protest at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office, seeking MLA and MP tickets for the community leaders who were completely sidelined in Andhra Pradesh politics for the last couple of decades.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that only a few communities under the guise of backward classes were enjoying power by getting MLA, MP, ZPTC, MPP posts and others. Mr. Prasada Rao said that the leaders were not allowing Telaga community representatives to get even posts in their respective political parties also.

He asked the parties to allocate Vizianagaram and Nellimarla seats for Telaga community and assure BC category for the community which was unfortunately listed in upper caste category for the last five decades. The leaders of the community including Kaja Satyanarayana and Tadi Nanaji were present.

