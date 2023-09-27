Tekkali students showcase talent in Taekwondo competitions organised in Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh

September 27, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Students of Tekkali division showcased their talent in Taekwondo competitions organised in Srikakulam by School Games Federation of India. In a press release, Taekwondo coach Sekhar said that the students, including Taswi Krishna Swamy, M. Tapasvi, L. Jitendra, Ippili Karteek and Naupada Ganesh, were qualified for the State-level competitions which were likely to be held in Nandyal very soon.

Mr. Sekhar said that the students the Taekwondo game would provide many opportunities for the youngsters to represent State and nation while suggesting them to focus on new techniques.

