Tejaswini case: CM promises tough action against accused

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to take stern action against the youth, who allegedly killed an engineering student, V. Divya Tejaswini, at her residence in the city a few days ago.
The victim’s parents -- V. Joseph and Kusuma -- along with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, met the Chief Minister at his camp office, Tadepalli, on Tuesday.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced ₹10-lakh ex gratia to the bereaved family and assured the family of support in all aspects. Action would be taken against the accused under ‘Disha’, he said.
Meanwhile, Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said the police would file charge sheet in the case within seven days as per the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill - 2019, also called the AP Disha Bill.
“The Machavaram police handed over the case to Disha police, and the case is under investigation,” Mr. Sawang told the media.