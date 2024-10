A man and a woman, Mahesh and Shailaja, were found dead on the railway tracks near Pedakakani in Guntur district on Friday (October 18, 2024).

Police suspect ‘love failure’ behind the incident. The couple might have resorted to suicide by jumping under a running train, investigation officers said.

The Guntur police are trying to find out the whereabouts of the couple.

Those in distress or struggling with suicidal thoughts can dial 100.