Technology ushered in sweeping changes, says Commissioner of School Education

February 18, 2024 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday said technology had ushered in sweeping changes in the education sector.

Speaking at a function organised to give prizes to the winners of mandal, district and State-level winners of the Educational Epiphany Merti Test-2024, Mr. Suresh Kumar said technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Chat GPT had changed the way we looked at things in the past. Technology had been offering solutions to many existing problems.

He urged the students to imbibe the rapidly changing scenario lest they may be left behind in the race of science and technology advancements. Pointing to the fact that the government had been providing tabs to students from Class 8, he said the young learners should make the best of such privileges for their career growth.

Educational Epiphany convener P. S. Ramachandra Murthy, Code Tantra CEO T. S. V. Ramana and others were present.

