Technology turning a bane for teachers, says APTF

26 February 2021 00:34 IST

Glitches in apps reducing teaching time, it says

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) on Thursday said the school education authorities introduced technology looking at its several advantages, but the same technology had turned into a bane for teachers due to their improper application.

In a statement on Thursday, federation president K. Bhanu Murthy and general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasad Rao cited the example of introduction of biometric attendance system.

They said the biometric machines in many schools did not work properly owing to weak signals, and several teachers were unable to regularise their attendance due to low capacity of the servers. Taking exception to the orders issued by the Director of School Education that teachers who had not registered their attendance through biometric system in January should be given memos, they demanded that the order be withdrawn.

Citing the app introduced to upload the students’ attendance, they said teachers were struggling with biometrics and apps and this reduced their classroom teaching time.

The federation leaders said the objective of bringing in technology should be to ensure transparency and facilitate smooth functioning of schools. But it had turned a burden on teachers in the absence of proper implementation mechanism.