Technology should benefit the common man, says AIIMS Director

University Pro-Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao requested Dr. Tripathi to establish a Centre of Excellence for AI in Drug Development at SRM-AP

March 01, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma
AIIMS (Mangalagiri) Director Mukesh Tripathi. File | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Technology may die in textbooks, classrooms and laboratories if it is not developed further for the benefit of common people, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Mangalagiri Director Mukesh Tripathi on Tuesday.

Addressing students at SRM University-AP on the occasion of National Science Day, Dr. Tripathi emphasised that research should be used to advance humankind. He said this year’s theme of the day was ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’.

University Pro-Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao requested Dr. Tripathi to establish a Centre of Excellence for AI in Drug Development at SRM-AP.

Dean, School of Engineering and Sciences, Ranjit Thapa, Dean of Academic Affairs K. Vinayak were among others who participated.

To mark the significance of the day, the university also organised a science exhibition and over 200 students from the neighbouring schools, went around the research laboratories of the university and participated in the celebrations. Around 43 exhibits were displayed and teams took part in the exhibition contest.

