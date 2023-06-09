Technology should be used for human advancement, says M. Venkaiah Naidu

June 09, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

Technology should make life simple but not complicated and all the knowledge and the skills acquired by students should be utilised for that purpose, said former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Speaking at the eighth graduation day celebrations of RVR and JC College of Engineering, an autonomous institution of Nagarjuna Education Society, at Chowdavaram near Guntur city on Friday, he said that all the technological inventions should be useful for the advancement of humans.

Stating that India has an advantage of demographic dividend, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that about 65% of the total population was below 50 years, and 50% was below 35. Girl child education is also increasing gradually, on a par with boys, which augurs well for the country. Students should be able to utilise the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhancement of their skills, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that youth should enter politics with a vision, and commitment. They should aim high, work hard and achieve bigger goals. He also suggested that people should defeat those who use foul and abusive language in politics, when they are supposed to be role models in the society.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an ‘Inclusive Technology Business Incubator’ (ITBI) project, for which the Department of Science and Technology, the Government of India, sanctioned ₹5 crore.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, along with Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar, former Minister Kamineni Srinivas, and the Society president Rayapati Sambasiva Rao distributed gold medals and other certificates to the meritorious students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.