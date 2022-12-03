Technology should be accessible to farmers to yield desired results, says Minister

December 03, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

Efforts are needed to make the technological advancements accessible to farmers so as to help them reap the benefits, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation, has said.

He addressed the inaugural session of the three-day AgTech-2022 Conference and Exhibition on the latest agricultural technologies at Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University (ANGAU), Lam in Guntur on Saturday.

About 63% of the people in the State were dependent on the agriculture sector and at least 70% of them were small and marginal farmers having one or two acres of cultivable land who could not afford to acquire the latest technologies. In order to help them, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the RBKs across the State to deliver the latest technology at farmers’ doorstep. The government was providing insurance to farmers in two categories, on crop yield and weather-based calamities. It was giving 75% subsidy on godown construction in order to add value to farmers’ produce.

At the RBKs, soil health cards were being provided to every farmer in the State through which officials would be able to suggest the right crop for their lands, the Minister said.

YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi and ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy were among those present.

