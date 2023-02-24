ADVERTISEMENT

Technology helped expose the ₹40-crore plot to eliminate Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, says Chandrababu Naidu

February 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - ELURU 

As Chief Minister then, I too was made to believe that the former Minister died of heart attack, as that was the cause made out by Jagan Mohan Reddy and his aides, says the TDP national president

T Appala Naidu
Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing party cadres at a meeting in Eluru on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that ‘Google Takeout’ helped in “exposing the persons behind the ₹40-crore plot to murder former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Addressing the party cadres in Eluru, Mr. Naidu said, “The Google Takeout has finally solved the puzzle — Who killed Babai (meaning uncle)?”

“The emerging technology has revealed even the location of every suspect on the day of the murder. The chronology of events and phone numbers of the people allegedly involved in the murder have been traced,” Mr. Naidu said.

Reacting to the comments made by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser to the Government on Public Affairs, Mr. Naidu said, “As Chief Minister then, I too was made to believe that Vevekananda Reddy died of heart attack. That was the cause of death that was made out Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his aides. However, the credit goes to Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha for her lone battle that exposed the plot.”

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prime aim then was to gain sympathy from the murder,” the TDP supremo said.

“Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that I managed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. He must understand that CBI does not work under the State government. Now, as an Adviser, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy is finding fault with the CBI’s findings even as investigation is in progress,” Mr. Naidu said.

