Technology comes in handy for Chittoor police to bust crime

Conviction rate doubled while crime rate dipped by 13.06% when compared to last year, says SP

Technology appears to be the core competencies of the Chittoor district police when it comes to busting crimes in the year 2020.

The Technology Analysis Wing (TAW) is a team comprising trained constables which not only extensively use technology, but also adheres to the principles of investigation.

Formed by SP S. Senthil Kumar, the team has 24 men, most of them B.Tech graduates who underwent training in cybercrime investigation. Six teams with four persons each have been assigned to one sub-division. The TAW played a crucial role in busting the case of burglary involving cellphones worth ₹8 crore in Nagari. The team zeroed in on Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, where members of a tribe traditionally involved in highway robberies were nabbed in July.

This is for the first time that such a crime was busted and consignment of this size recovered intact,” Mr. Senthil Kumar told The Hindu.

Another such challenging case was the arrest of culprits in the guise of employees of an ATM cash remitting agency, who decamped with ₹1.17 crore in October.

Crime against women

The conviction rate in 2020 nearly doubled to touch 85.24% from 46.03% in 2019. The crime rate dipped by 13.06% in 2020 when compared to the previous year. Similarly, crime against women such as murder, dowry, abetment to suicide, rape, outraging the modesty and bigamy fell by 11%. The district bagged the SKOCH Award and the Award for Best Investigation in Crime Detection (ABCD) for exhibiting excellence during the year.