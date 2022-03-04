Technocrat sees wider impact of digitisation in education sector

Yogi Vemana conducts 9th and 10th convocations

NASSCOM former chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, who is also the founder and executive chairman of Cyient Technologies, foresees a tremendous shift in the education sector towards digitisation, as could be seen in the last few years.

Delivering the convocation address at the ninth and tenth convocation of Yogi Vemana University (YVU) in Kadapa on Friday, he said the ubiquitous digitisation had left a profound influence on the education sector, with online content opening up the possibility of learning from anywhere on demand.

“There is a paradigm shift in the advancement of technology and at the same time, the technology is ingested into every industry,” Mr. Mohan Reddy said.

Quoting Albert Einstein, the technocrat affirmed that the human spirit must prevail over technology, suggesting to every student to master the academics, excel in communication and interpersonal skills.

Mr. Mohan Reddy also stressed on the need for students to develop lifelong learning and an entrepreneurial mindset by striving for excellence, coupled with value-based leadership and a positive orientation towards society.

In his message delivered virtually, Governor and Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan predicted that the National Education Policy 2020 would leave a profound impact on educational scenario.

Universities must devise their curriculum by ensuring accessibility to electives, value-added courses and resources for skill development. He lauded YVU for being better than other newly-established universities in terms of the gross enrolment ratio.

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh listed out the welfare measures initiated by the government to breathe life into the educational field. “The government is keen on promoting public institutions with the noble intention of catering to the educational needs of the poor,” he said, citing Nadu Nedu, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes.

Vice-Chancellor Munagala Surya Kalavathi listed out the developments on the academic and administrative fronts for the last three years. A total of 86 gold medals and 33 Ph.D, 1,074 PG and 6,518 graduate degrees were presented. Registrar D. Vijayaraghava Prasad and deans took part.