March 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology will host a two-day national-level techno cultural festival SITAR-2023 on the college campus on March 10 and 11.

In a statement on Thursday, the college Principal K. Sivaji Babu said around 2,000 students drawn from various institutions in and around the State had registered so far for various competitions. Cash prizes worth ₹5 lakh would be given to the winners of the events.