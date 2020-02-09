Technical universities V-Cs’ conclave on February 13, 14

The Second Technical Universities Vice-Chancellors’ Conclave 2020 will be organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, on February 13 and 14.

The V-Cs’ Conclave 2020 will be looking into reinventing the entire technical education ecosystem in the country to improve the performance of the students in these universities, JNTUA Vice-Chancellor S. Srinivas Kumar said. The Day One will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and on the second day’s conference will be addressed by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Organising secretary C. Sasidhar said it is being jointly organised by JNTUA, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgavi, in Karnataka and All India Council for Technical Education. AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe will deliver the keynote address on ‘Role of universities and colleges aspiring to excel on skills, employability,’ on Thursday and NAAC Chairman Virender Singh Chauhan will deliver keynote address on ‘Remedies for weaknesses and threats in present scenario of technical education.’

Other invited speakers, include VTU Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa, AICTE Vice-Chairman MP Poonia, AIU Secretary General Pankaj Mittal, NBA Chairman K.K. Agarwal and NUEPA Senior Adviser K. Ramachandran. Association of Indian Universities, Consortium of Autonomous Engineering Colleges in the Region of JNTU Anantapur will also collaborate with the JNTUA in organising the event, said Mr. C. Sasidhar, the organising secretary.