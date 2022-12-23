Technical symposium at Vishnu Institute of Technology evokes good response

December 23, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A two-day national-level student technical symposium ‘VALIANT 2K22’, organised on the campus of Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) at Bhimavaram, concluded on Friday.

In a statement, institute director and principal D. Suryanarayana said a large number of students from technical institutions across the country, including from the premiere institutions like IITs, NITs and IIITs had become part of the annual event, which gave them a platform to showcase their innovative streaks by exhibiting their projects here.

He said the main objective of organising the symposium was to encourage students to think beyond classroom teaching and give shape to their innovative ideas and contribute towards solving the existing problems in their surroundings.

Event convener A. Rama Rao attributed the success of the event to the sincere efforts of the organisers under the guidance of chairman of Vishnu Educational Society K.V. Vishnu Raju, vice-chairman Ravichandran Rajagopal, Secretary Aditya Viswam besides the principal.