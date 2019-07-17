Technical snag grounds Hyderabad-bound Spicejet flight

A Hyderabad-bound Spicejet flight was grounded at the Renigunta airport in Tirupati due to a technical snag early on Wednesday.

The aircraft from Hyderabad that was scheduled to land here at 6.30 a.m. and start by 7.30 a.m. actually landed at 8.20 a.m. and took off by 8.50 a.m. However, it was grounded within ten minutes citing technical snag. After the passengers alighted, it was reportedly towed down from the runway to the old terminal building.

Around 40 passengers, including Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, were in the flight at that time. The passengers were made to run from pillar to post for information on an alternate mode of transport as well as the refund, according to a traveler Sai Krishna from Puttur.