Technical glitches delay RTC bus services in Nuzvid

At least 80 bus services to various routes were delayed by three hours at Nuzvid bus stand owing to technical glitches in issuing bus service registers to conductors on Tuesday.
Nuzvid Bus Depot Traffic Controller G. Kaleswara Rao said that the bus services had to be stopped since early hours after technical errors were reported in the computer wing. The bus services start at 5 a.m. every day at the bus stand. “The technical glitches have been addressed by 8 a.m. and services resumed. Four long-distance services between Nuzvid and Prakasam district are delayed by three hours,” said Mr. Kaleswara Rao.
