Technical glitch in rythu bharosa beneficiary list

The name of Education Minister A. Suresh has wrongly been included in the list of beneficiaries under the prestigious YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme at Ganapavaram village, near Tripurantakam, in Prakasam district.
The scheme is scheduled to be implemented from October 15.
Officials of the Agriculture Department, who noticed the mistake, took corrective steps immediately and removed the name from the list, sources said.
Directive to official
Officials further attributed the mistake to a problem in the computer software. The Minister, whose attention was drawn to the mistake, urged Agriculture Joint Director P.V. Sriramaurthy to implement the scheme without giving any room for complaints at the grass roots level.
