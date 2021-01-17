Technical glitch hampers vaccination drive in Anantapur

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

17 January 2021 02:19 IST

1,610 health workers take the shot on the first day

The COVID-19 vaccination process began in Kurnool district on Saturday with Civil Surgeon and Resident Medical Officer(CSRMO) Hema Nalini becoming the first person to take the shot.

The drive was a smooth affair, held in the presence of District Collector G. Veerapandian, Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, District Immunisation Officer Vishweswara Reddy and DMHO Rama Giddaiah. The vaccine was given to 2,700 health workers in four hours on the first day at 27 centres in the district, where in all 35,470 persons have registered and 147 centres have been identified.

Problem resolved later

In Anantapur, a field worker in DMHO’s office Srivalli received the first dose of vaccine. A few technical glitches was reported in Co-WIN software at many of the 26 session sites, including GGH Anantapur, where In-charge Collector A. Siri, MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and DMHO Y. Kameswara Prasad were present. The software did not open also at Garladinne, Chilamatturu and Yadili centres. The problem was resolved later.

At least 35,500 doses have arrived in the district and all 29,000 registered workers would be administered the vaccine, with a limit of 100 persons per day at each of the 26 session sites in the district. If someone does not turn up, those waiting for their turn would be called. As many as 1,610 workers had received the vaccine on the first day in the district.

An hour after taking the first shot at GGH Anantapur, In-charge Collector A. Siri said she did not experience any allergic reaction and encouraged other health workers to get inoculated.