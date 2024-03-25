Technical glitch detected on Gammon bridge across the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram of Andhra Pradesh

March 25, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A technical glitch has been detected on the fourth bridge, locally known as Gammon Bridge, between Rajamahendravaram city and Kovvuru town across Godavari river. Built by Gammon India Limited, the bridge was commissioned in 2015.

A high-level team led by Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) P.S. Pradyumna on Monday inspected the bridge and confirmed the technical glitch which was identified as ‘failure of a bearing’ between the 56 and 57 piers. Roads and Buildings Chief Engineer L. Srinivasa Reddy, District Collector K. Madhavilatha, SP P. Jagadeesh and officials joined Mr. Pradyumna during the inspection.

In a review meeting with the officials concerned here, Mr. Pradyumna has said, “The equipment required for the repair is reportedly available in Kolkata. Steps will be taken on a war-footing to repair the bridge.” Ms. Madhavilatha has said that vehicular movements would be allowed on one-way to avoid pressure on the bridge.

