Techie’s STEM Clubs foster innovation at govt. schools

Viswanatha Reddy Allugunti has received International Achievers’ Award-2021 recently

Viswanatha Reddy Allugunti, a software engineer hailing from Gandlapenta village in Anantapur district, has started ‘Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Clubs’ in government schools to promote a practical and experimental teaching system where students can come up with new ideas and innovation to the club and implement it.

Mr. Viswanatha, who is working in the Arohak Inc, New Jersey in the U.S. at present, recently received International Achievers’ Award-2021 presented by the New Delhi-based Indian Achievers’ Forum Organizations.

The forum said in its release that Mr. Viswanatha was honoured for his extraordinary skills in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) research areas and his social work initiatives.

To his credit, he has several international patents granted for his work along with nine others. The well recognised among them are on women’s security using Internet of Things (IoT) and recycling construction and demolition (C&D) waste, which were awarded Australian patents in December last year.

Women’s security

Mr. Viswanath explains that the intelligent women’s security using streetlight, auto-run unmanned aerial vehicle and IoT technology can provide a movement system and a light source which can be repositioned via the moving object and thereby find their locations.

The “APIC- Recycling C&D Waste” is related to an intelligent process for the recycling of C&D waste and recycle the useful material into useful products.

Recycling waste

The C&D waste comprise the debris generated during construction and demolition activities which includes a variety of material depending on how and where it was generated including concrete, metals, bricks, glass, plastics, organics and etc. This process would convert them into reusable material instead of sending them into landfills, he said.