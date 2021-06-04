Techies come together for a cause

Swecha and TANA form COVID isolation centre

Several software engineers have joined hands to do their bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swecha AP and Telugu Association of North America (TANA) have together set up a COVID isolation centre for patients who are unable to isolate themselves at home on their own.

The isolation centre is located on the first floor of Sundarayya Skill Development Centre at Vaddeswaram on the Vijayawada-Guntur Highway, and was inaugurated on May 22. A team of dedicated student volunteers, academicians and IT professionals operate the centre.

The centre provided facilities for isolation of COVID-19 patients under the age of 65 in Guntur and Krishna districts and for those with mild symptoms who were unable to isolate themselves at home. Parents and relatives of those staying out of State and abroad can stay in self-isolation at the centre.

“We are providing facilities to the patients to help them get back on the path to recovery, such as carrom board and yoga exercises,” said K. Sripath Roy, general secretary, Swecha AP, and Associate Dean at KL University.

Hygiene, sanitation, and healthy food is provided and the vitals of patients are monitored thrice a day by doctors and nurses.

Those who need admission at this centre can contact Ravikanth, Executive Committee, Swecha AP by calling 7428896575.