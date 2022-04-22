Andhra Pradesh: Techie injured in laptop explosion dies
A software engineer who was injured earlier this week in a freak accident after her laptop exploded, succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Tirupati on Friday.
Sumalatha (22), working for a Bengaluru-based IT company from her home in B. Koduru of Kadapa district, was working on her laptop when it exploded on April 18 due to a suspected short-circuit. Family members found her lying unconscious and rushed her to a hospital in Kadapa from where she was referred to Tirupati. She passed away after failing to respond to treatment on Friday.
